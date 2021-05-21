San Mateo County grants $500K to support nonprofit East Palo Alto housing manufacturer

State data shows roughly 6 in 10 residents have received one shot, with pockets of greater and lesser inoculation. If there were a prize given to the first Midpeninsula ZIP code to reach 100% vaccination for COVID-19, it may soon go to 94304, the Palo Alto Hills and Stanford West areas where it appears that everyone 12 years old or older has been either fully or partially vaccinated, according to California Public Department of Health data. The 12-and-over population, estimated at 3,264 by the state Department of Finance, is 86% fully vaccinated, with everyone else having already received one dose.