San Mateo County grants $500K to support nonprofit East Palo Alto housing manufacturer
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $500,000 grant to United Hope Builders, a new modular housing manufacturing plant based in East Palo Alto. United Hope Builders is the latest nonprofit initiative to support unhoused people in East Palo Alto led by Pastor Paul Bains, founder and president of WeHOPE, an East Palo Alto-based nonprofit homelessness services provider.paloaltoonline.com