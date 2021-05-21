‘Apex Legends’: Caustic Buff Incoming — Daniel Z. Klein Teases Updates
Apex Legends players can expect a Caustic buff, according to Respawn Entertainment’s Lead Game Designer. Daniel Z. Klein recently did an AmA on Reddit, and gamers had a chance to ask about some of their favorite legends. Caustic has been a point of contention for many players, who feel as if his gas trap simply doesn’t cut the mustard, and that he was nerfed too heavily in the past. Now, Klein says that Apex Legends will be seeing a new Caustic sometime in the future.www.cheatsheet.com