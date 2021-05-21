Wear Your Life Jacket To Work Day
Today is National “Wear your life jacket to work” day to promote water safety as we kick off the summer. As always, the Cherokee County Health Department is collaborating with SafeKids Cherokee to get this important message out to the community. Above is a photo of Woodstock Health Center staff at workin their life jackets. Pictured are (from left to right): Tania Beavers, Daniel Ramos, Amy Jusak, Natalia Plasencia, Lynne Ramirez and Pilar Barahona. Below are safety tips from Safe Kids to share with everyone! Cherokee County Health Department is so proud to work with SafeKids Cherokee. Together, they have made Cherokee County a healthier and safer place. Click on the pic below to see SafeKids Tips for Boating Safety:nghd.org