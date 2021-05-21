First-Generation Rockers: Who’s Still With Us?
Lloyd Price passed on May 6, 2021. We previously lost Chuck Berry on March 18, 2017. And on Oct. 24, 2017, Fats Domino died at 89. Their passing got us thinking: How many of the first-generation rock ’n’ rollers are still with us? Certainly, a scroll through the list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees—particularly those who made it into the first few classes—is sobering. We lost Buddy Holly all the way back in 1959, of course, and since then, Elvis, James Brown, Ray Charles, Carl Perkins, Bo Diddley, Roy Orbison and so many others. Each of them left so much behind that future generations will savor.bestclassicbands.com