Over the years, there have been many cases of highly intelligent individuals becoming infatuated with convicted serial killers to the point of obsession. Some have even married them behind bars. — Sheila Isenberg, the author of “Women Who Love Men Who Kill”, explains in her book that there are numerous reasons behind this phenomenon. Some of these individuals might have been abused by a partner or parent themselves, some simply enjoyed the thrill of knowing where their “boyfriend” was at all times and others were simply involved for the fame and attention.