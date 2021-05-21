newsbreak-logo
J. Cole Joins Beatclub, Music Creation Marketplace Launching This Year

By William Earl
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We are proud to have J. Cole join Beatclub,” says Timbaland. “He has made a massive impact on many music creators through his work not only as an artist, but also as a songwriter, producer, beat maker and label executive (Dreamville). Having Cole partner with Beatclub to sell his beats as a producer on our platform opens the doors to millions of other creators looking to do business this way. We look forward to working with J. Cole, Ib, and the rest of the Dreamville team to ensure that they can build another revenue stream while also helping them continue their legacy in the music creation space.”

