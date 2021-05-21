Jonas Brothers Team Up With Marshmello For New Single

Nick Jonas may want to keep all two-wheeled vehicles in chains for the time being—especially if the rest of the Jonas Brothers are around to egg him on. The 28-year-old "Chains" singer visited Late Night on Tuesday, May 18, where he gave host Seth Meyers an update on his recovery process and shared more details about the recent bike injury that left him with a cracked rib. "I'm good," Nick shared. "When I sit upright like this, I'm totally fine. But yeah, it's been a weird couple days recovering from a rib injury because they basically tell you at the hospital, 'There's nothing we can do.' And so you just have to wait it out. But it's all...