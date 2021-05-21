newsbreak-logo
Win a FREE Virtual Summer Camp from The STEAM Project

 5 days ago

Includes project kit with all materials needed, live instruction Monday-Friday for the duration of the camp, and free Canada-Wide shipping. Value of $349!. The STEAM Project is an educational organization providing STEAM-based programming for youth. What originally started with three science teachers and a summer STEAM day camp in Richmond Hill, has led to the program growing rapidly to multiple cities across Ontario. In 2020, they introduced virtual programs to provide students across Canada with access to high-quality STEAM programs. Project kits are manufactured locally at their Makerspace and shipped Canada-wide with free shipping. Experienced staff provide live instruction to help kids learn hands-on skills such as circuitry, coding, woodworking from home.

