Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and TLC Towing rescue cow trapped in mud

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews saved a milking cow that had slid down a 20-foot embankment and was stuck up to its belly. Crews from Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (CCFR) and TLC Towing came to the rescue of a milking cow that slid down a 20-foot embankment Thursday and was stuck in mud up to her belly.

www.clarkcountytoday.com
