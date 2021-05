NPCA submitted the following position to members of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works ahead of a hearing scheduled for May 26, 2021. The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) supports the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021, particularly the provisions that pertain to national parks investments. If enacted, this bill would provide critical funding to repair roads, bridges and park transit systems to ensure millions of visitors can continue to experience and enjoy national parks. We also greatly appreciate that the bill includes measures that begin to improve resiliency of the nation’s transportation infrastructure to our changing climate and to help address the growing conflict between vehicles and wildlife. We urge any measures that weaken the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) are removed from the final bill.