Jalen Hurts not afraid of competition in Philadelphia after experiencing tough competition at Alabama

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time last year, the Philadelphia Eagles surprised many by selecting former Oklahoma/Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The move was viewed by many as a sign of the organization’s lack of commitment in starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Sure enough, one year later, Wentz is no longer on the roster after the Eagles traded the quarterback to the Colts.

Nick Sirianni's introductory address might not have sold the local media on his potential in Philadelphia, but the work he's done since then has his quarterback invested. ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ has seen plenty in his short time in the NFL, going from a second-round pick in a surprise destination to the successor of a disgraced former franchise quarterback. He's also on head coach No. 2 in just his second season.