newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: Ontario faces pushback for lack of clarity on school reopening

By Staff The Canadian Press
915thebeat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOntario’s government is facing criticism from doctors and teachers alike for failing to say if and when classrooms will reopen this school year. The Canadian Paediatric Society says the province must prioritize reopening schools for the sake of children’s mental health. The national organization of pediatricians says even a few...

915thebeat.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Secondary School#Covid 19#Pushback#Ontario Teachers#Medical Schools#High School Students#Medical Students#Canadian#Criticism#Classrooms#School Year#Socialization#Approach#Pediatricians#Mid June#Faces#President#Transparent#Doctors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthmainstreet-nashville.com

Study shows pandemic impact on students, teachers

The Tennessee Education Research Alliance at Vanderbilt University released findings from fall 2020 research examining the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on public schools. The study resulted in a series of suggestions from TERA about what public school districts should consider as they move forward into the 2021-22 school year.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Ontario Prepares to Reopen After Punishing Third COVID-19 Wave

TORONTO (Reuters) -Ontario expects to permit outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and allow non-essential retail to operate at 15% capacity starting the week of June 14, contingent on certain vaccination rates being met, the premier said on Thursday. Canada's most-populous province has been under lockdown since early April...
Texas Stateritzherald.com

School Reopenings Substantially Increased COVID-19 Spread in Texas

Millions of students haven’t been in the classroom since March 2020, and it’s sparking a national debate. Many teachers, parents and students alike are eager to get back to in-person learning. The question is — can it be done safely?. A new study by University of Kentucky researchers estimates the...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Wilsthorpe School to reopen after outbreak

A secondary school forced to shut after a coronavirus outbreak has written to parents to explain its reopening schedule. Wilsthorpe School, in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, did not reopen last week after more than 100 staff and students tested positive. The surrounding borough of Erewash now has the highest seven-day infection...
Public Healthngtimes.ca

Ontario COVID-19 Study seeks input from Teachers and Education Workers

The study asks what are the effects of the pandemic on teachers’ and education workers’ health?. As Ontario experiences a third wave of COVID-19, teachers and education workers are, once again, at the front lines of this pandemic. The Government of Canada, through the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, is supporting a study to explore how Ontario’s teachers and education workers are being impacted by COVID -19. This study is being led by researchers from Sinai Health System and the University of Toronto. It will help inform decision-making around prevention strategies in elementary and secondary schools across Canada and the world. The study will also help evaluate the effectiveness of vaccines in this group of essential workers who will continue to be exposed to unvaccinated children. Finally, the study will evaluate the effects of the pandemic on education workers’ stress levels.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

BESE revises COVID-19 school face covering policy

At a special called meeting Wednesday, the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education revised its COVID-19 safety standards for schools, which includes that face covering requirements are to be determined by local school systems when no mask mandate from the governor is in place.
Public Healthbradfordtoday.ca

ONTARIO: Province to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility again this week

Ontario is lowering the age of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 40 across the province this week as it continues to expand its rollout. The province says the expanded age eligibility will take effect Thursday morning. Meanwhile, people with health conditions deemed "at risk," such as heart disease and dementia, will...
Educationhawaiitelegraph.com

Schools face pressures to reopen for in-person learning

Washington [US] May 17, (ANI): Schools in United States are under pressure to open in-person learning given the authorization of a vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 and new federal guidance that vaccinated people do not need to wear face masks indoors or outdoors. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in...
Public Healthbradfordtoday.ca

ONTARIO: Experts say clarity, collaboration needed for 'two-dose summer'

Experts say Ontario will need to leverage clarity and collaboration to reach its goal of fully immunizing all willing adults against COVID-19 by mid-September. Premier Doug Ford announced his goal of a "two-dose summer" yesterday, if supply allows. A spokeswoman says the province aims to have all willing adults fully...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Ontario COVID-19 cases pass 500,000 mark

Ontario passed another grim pandemic milestone on Thursday when the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of people with COVID-19 passed the 500,000 mark. The province reported 2,759 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since January, 2020 to 502,171. There were 31 new deaths reported in...
Public Healthtri-lakestribune.net

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine booking portal opens for residents 40+

Ontario will remain under a stay-at-home order until June 2 and schools will stay closed for the foreseeable future, Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday. The rollout will be informed by the work of the Children's COVID-19 Vaccine Table and will provide access to multiple channels to support vaccinating this group, including mass vaccination clinics, community or school pop-ups, and pharmacies.
Politics895thelake.ca

No Word On Schools Re-opening

There’s no indication from the Premier when students can return to their classrooms. They’ve been learning remotely since the lockdown went in place in early April. Premier Doug Ford says there are a few different opinions when it comes to schools. “Dr. Williams, who I always chat with, he’s in...
Sciencetvo.org

Reopening Ontario isn’t just on Doug Ford — it’s down to us

If we’re honest — if we can be honest, in May 2021, after more than a year of all this — the reality is that, while lots of individual efforts have helped at the margins in the pandemic, the course of events in Ontario hasn’t been determined all that much by personal actions. The failures have been policy-related and political much more than they’ve been personal.
Public Healthwblk.com

Ontario Extending COVID-19 Shutdown for 3rd Time

Ontario is currently experiencing what some are calling a 3rd wave of COVID-19 infections and this has caused the government in the Canadian Province of Ontario to extend its Coronavirus lockdown again. According to a press release that was issued by Doug Ford, the Primer of Ontario, the Canadian province...