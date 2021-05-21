COVID-19: Ontario faces pushback for lack of clarity on school reopening

The study asks what are the effects of the pandemic on teachers’ and education workers’ health?. As Ontario experiences a third wave of COVID-19, teachers and education workers are, once again, at the front lines of this pandemic. The Government of Canada, through the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, is supporting a study to explore how Ontario’s teachers and education workers are being impacted by COVID -19. This study is being led by researchers from Sinai Health System and the University of Toronto. It will help inform decision-making around prevention strategies in elementary and secondary schools across Canada and the world. The study will also help evaluate the effectiveness of vaccines in this group of essential workers who will continue to be exposed to unvaccinated children. Finally, the study will evaluate the effects of the pandemic on education workers’ stress levels.