newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James vs. Chris Paul: A head-to-head breakdown as the stars meet in the playoffs for the first time

By Chinmay Vaidya
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter last seeing each other in the Western Conference Finals in 2010, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns will meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Los Angeles will be the No. 7 seed after beating the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament while Phoenix has home-court advantage as the No. 2 seed. It’ll also be the first time LeBron James and Chris Paul will face each other in the playoffs in their storied NBA careers.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#The Eastern Conference#Draftkings Sportsbook#The Brooklyn Nets#Spurs#Mavericks#Nba Finals Lrb#Land Of Basketball#The Lakers#Stars#Play In Tournament#Home Court Advantage#Usa Today Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
USA Today
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
Related
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAnumberfire.com

Cameron Payne starting for Suns Sunday in place of resting Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Payne has been coming off the bench, but that's changing on Sunday. Chris Paul is getting the regular season finale off for rest, and as such, Payne will start at point guard.
NBAYardbarker

Chris Paul On The Western Conference Playoffs: "West Ain't Never Been Easy."

View the original article to see embedded media. Chris Paul is one of basketball's best point guards. Even at 36-years-old, he remains a top-tier star in this league. And as he prepares to do battle with the Phoenix Suns, he isn't going to let himself, or his team, underestimate what's in front of them.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

NBA Highlights: Suns’ Chris Paul Hits Shot over Warriors’ Steph Curry

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are in Golden State playing the Warriors on Tuesday evening, and the Suns remain just one and a half games behind the Utah Jazz for the first seed in the Western Conference. The Suns have not made the playoffs in a decade (since they had Steve Nash) and are on the verge of possibly being the number one seed in the entire conference. Paul has been an MVP candidate all season for his work in Phoenix.
NBAawesemo.com

FanDuel Cheat Sheet: NBA Picks for Daily Fantasy Basketball Lineups with Chris Paul | 5/15/21

The following FREE NBA DFS FanDuel picks for daily fantasy basketball lineups are based directly on Awesemo’s industry-leading premium projections for Saturday, May 15. With the help of Awesemo’s industry leading NBA DFS projections, ownership projections and expert tools, we’re pinpointing the top NBA FanDuel picks. Early on, the FanDuel cheat sheet looks at some great top-end options like Chris Paul, plus some excellent NBA daily fantasy value plays.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Leads team with 26 points

Paul recorded 26 points (11-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven assists across 32 minutes in Thursday's 118-117 win over the Trail Blazers. Paul went without a rebound for only the second time this season but offset deficiencies in the secondary categories with an excellent shooting night. Paul's recent totals have suffered through some variance over the past couple of weeks, as Thursday's result was only his second time in 10 games where he's scored more than 20 points. His assist numbers have remained high, with an average of 7.2 assists over the same span.
NBAlakers365.com

Suns’ Chris Paul on Playoffs: ‘You Can’t Duck Nobody If You’re Trying to Win It All’

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul said Thursday the Western Conference "ain't never been easy" throughout his career and that it remains the case heading toward the 2021 NBA playoffs. Paul was asked about potential first-round matchups with the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors on TNT's Inside The NBA after the Suns' 118-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, another talented team they could face in the opening round: The 36-year-old Wake Forest product is a West lifer, having made...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Andrew Wiggins scores 38 to lead Warriors over Suns

Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jordan Poole buried consecutive 3-pointers in the final 2:58 Tuesday night, capping a Golden State Warriors comeback that resulted in a 122-116 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns. Wiggins exploded for a game-high 38 points as the Warriors (37-33) completed a two-night sweep of the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Devin Booker, Suns can’t panic after back-to-back losses against Warriors, Lakers

The Phoenix Suns dropped two important games in the past week versus the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. After an impressive run in the past couple of weeks, this was by far their toughest stretch—losing six out of their four games. Is fatigue getting in the way? Or are other teams just getting healthy? These are questions that are looming over in Phoenix but here’s why the Suns shouldn’t panic just yet.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jevon Carter: Nearly triple-doubles

Carter scored 19 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Carter drew his first start in the season finale with Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He recorded a career-high 43 minutes, which led to his first career double-double and just one assist short of a triple-double. Carter averaged only 11.4 minutes in 59 games prior to Sunday's contest, and he should fill a similar role as the Suns progress into the playoffs.
NBAoutkick.com

Best NBA Bets Going into the Playoffs

Picks made by Bobby Burack and Gary Sheffield Jr. Before the NBA play-in tournament tips off tomorrow and the playoffs begin on Saturday, place your bets at the FanDuel Sportsbooks via OutKick. Here are the five best bets to make. In other words, here’s how you will make money:. Lakers...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2020-21 NBA MVP Guide: Assessing the top-12 candidates

Assessing the top 12 NBA MVP candidates at the end of the season. The race for the 2020-21 NBA MVP award has been a hot-button topic for seemingly the entire season. Slowly but surely, the public has finally come to the realization that Nikola Jokic is going to take the mantle. Make no mistake about it: this is not one of those “By Default” MVPs.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBAwesb.com

Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Game Set

Last night in the NBA for some teams of local interest:. The Lakers win, paired with the Warriors topping the Grizzlies 113-101 sets up a play-in game between Lebron and the No. 7 Lakers vs. Steph Curry, who just captured the NBA Scoring Title, and the No. 8 Warriors, with a first-round berth against the No. 2 Phoenix Suns on the line.