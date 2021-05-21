LeBron James vs. Chris Paul: A head-to-head breakdown as the stars meet in the playoffs for the first time
After last seeing each other in the Western Conference Finals in 2010, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns will meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Los Angeles will be the No. 7 seed after beating the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament while Phoenix has home-court advantage as the No. 2 seed. It’ll also be the first time LeBron James and Chris Paul will face each other in the playoffs in their storied NBA careers.www.msn.com