Wilmington man sentenced to nine years for firearm offense

By WECT Staff
WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Harold Davon Leonard was sentenced Friday to 108 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possession of a gun by a felon following an incident in December 2019. Leonard was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop on December 25,...

