Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – “Switch My Way” commercial

Super Mario Party just got a new online update on Nintendo Switch, but it seems that a sequel might be coming to the platform later this year. In a blog post from Zippo, the leaker indicated that the new online modes were meant as a test for Super Mario Party 2, which could release this holiday season. Zippo also indicated that an announcement will likely come during next month's all-digital E3 2021 event. Readers should take this with a grain of salt until Nintendo announces something official, but it certainly seems plausible, given the current game's massive success on Switch!