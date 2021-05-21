Dustin Poirier expects Conor McGregor to utilize leg kicks in trilogy – but he'll be ready for them

Conor McGregor has been named as the highest-paid athlete in 2021, and he made $22 million for the Dustin Poirier rematch at UFC 257. Forbes reported that in the last 12 months, McGregor has made $180 million total, which makes him the highest-paid athlete in the world. According to the report, McGregor made $150 million when he sold Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits. In addition to that $150 million, McGregor also made $22 million for his rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 earlier this year, a fight that he lost by knockout. The remaining $8 million that McGregor made came from a combination of his endorsements including Draft Kings, Roots of Fight, and Dystopia: Contest of Heroes. It’s fair to say it’s been a good 12 months for McGregor.