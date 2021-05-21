newsbreak-logo
Dustin Poirier expects Conor McGregor to utilize leg kicks in trilogy – but he'll be ready for them

By Farah Hannoun
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith how much success Dustin Poirier had throwing calf kicks, he expects Conor McGregor to try and do the same in their upcoming trilogy bout. Poirier (27-6 MMA, 19-5 UFC) evened the series score at one-a-piece when he knocked out McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) in the second round at UFC 257 in January. He implemented a great strategy, chopping McGregor’s legs down with brutal low kicks, which opened his offense up top, where he landed the finishing blows in Round 2.

