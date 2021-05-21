newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Join GlobeSt for a Twitter Chat: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Where Are We One Year Later?

By Carley Beckum
GlobeSt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start of summer 2020, the country was facing renewed conversations around racial justice in light of the death of George Floyd. It sparked many companies, including those in the real estate industry, to reflect on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and make changes. One year later, how is that needle moving?

www.globest.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#One Year Later#Real Estate#Equity#Racial Justice#Chat#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Related
BusinessLaw.com

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Makeover for Law Firm Websites?

Is your law firm’s online presence outdated? Does your message fail to reach new markets, especially people of color and women? Then it might be time for a diversity, equity and inclusion makeover, says Meranda Vieyra, CEO & founder of Denver Legal Marketing LLC, a provider of legal marking to solo practitioners and law firms.
Minoritieshmapr.com

Is Diversity, Equity and Inclusion a Waste of Time?

It’s been almost a year since the news of George Floyd’s murder sparked worldwide discussion around racial equality and injustice. As communicators, we were advising clients on if, how and when to make statements on the topic. We’ve been asked to look at diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace, how does that play out in the client’s branding and key messaging. We were (and still are) being asked if our clients (and ourselves for that matter) are doing enough to address DE&I. Are we doing the right things when it comes to DE&I?
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Equity, diversity and inclusion won’t be accomplished

I congratulate Miss Colleen Waugh of Chico on her wonderful dissertation about “Critical Race Theory” presented in opinions. I hope all the radical left wing and liberal social science faculty at the University will take notice and speak the truth in their lectures, instead of indoctrinating the students with such ridiculous theory. More than that, stop spending taxpayer money, inviting to speak at the University people like Ibram Kendi and Angela Devis the most racist individuals in America who consider that “the only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination, and the only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination” as Miss Waugh so clearly explained. As for the new concept of “Equity, Diversity and Inclusion” which is spreading all over the country’s academia including our beloved University it is nothing but a dream that will never be accomplished. Why because racism is in the DNA of every ethnic group existing on the planet: Whites are racist, Blacks are racist, Latinos are racist, Asians are racist, Muslims are racist and so all away down the line. Why? because “birds of the same feather stick together” and this concept existed from time immemorial when humans started to organize themselves in tribes. America at one time brought up the concept of “Melting Pot” to bring all the immigrants that settle on this land to be one “nation indivisible with liberty and justice for all” Unfortunately, it couldn’t even establish the English language as the official language in the country.
InternetGlobeSt.com

GlobeSt. Twitter Chat on DEI Reveals Both Progress and Goals Not Yet Reached

It was about a year ago that George Floyd was murdered, plunging the country into a crisis of conscience. A day of reckoning had arrived for the US, and then the world, on many levels—a reckoning that is still playing out today. This national trauma did not escape the corporate community. At the time, company after company pledged—or reiterated past promises—to focus on diversity, equality and inclusion. A turning point in the business community seemed to have arrived.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Pinnacle Group CEO Nina Vaca Recognized as Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Influencer by Staffing Industry Analysts

DALLAS (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has published its inaugural list of DE&I (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) Influencers, recognizing 50 individuals from across the workforce solutions ecosystem who stand out in their actions and commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in their organizations and communities.
Minoritiesbctv.org

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Issues for Human Resources 5-11-21

Host Bob Orzechowski is joined by training and development director Denise Lee and HR specialists Juliee Franey and Michael Holcomb to discuss issues of prejudice, insensitivity and unfairness in the workplace and offer solutions prevent or handle them on Human Resource Management. From the program: Human Resource Management.
Businessmartechseries.com

Natalie Hausia-Haugen Joins Auth0 as First Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Auth0, the modern identity platform, announced that Natalie Hausia-Haugen has joined the company as Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Hausia-Haugen brings more than 15 years of industry experience and will be responsible for accelerating Auth0’s DEI vision, policies and processes, and further developing Auth0’s culture of inclusion and belonging.
Musicmusically.com

Indie bodies kick off diversity, equity and inclusion programs

British independent music body Aim is launching a free equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) training program for its members, designed to help smaller businesses make positive changes in this area. The ‘EDI Level-Up’ program will involve five core training sessions, plus two more optional ones focusing on “the specific challenges...
BusinessBusiness Insider

AMN President and CEO Susan Salka Named to 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Influencers

Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), has been named to the inaugural list of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DE&I) Influencers by Staffing Industry Analysts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005003/en/. Prompted by the events of 2020 and the opportunity to create...
Career Development & Adviceupenn.edu

The relationship between diversity, equity, and inclusion and the workplace

The Wharton School, with support from Moody’s Corporation and DiversityInc, published a new study, Improving Workplace Culture Through Evidence-Based Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practices, examining the relationship between diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices and a variety of workplace outcomes. The study reveals key findings and provides recommendations for managerial DEI actions designed to improve workplace culture.
Sacramento, CARadio Online

Audacy Amplifies Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commitment

Audacy Sacramento, including its local brands KKDO-FM (ALT 94-7), KSEG-FM (96.9 The Eagle), KRXQ-FM (98 Rock), KSFM-FM, KUDL-FM (106.5 The End) and KIFM-AM (ESPN 1320), as launched "Audacy Serves" in an effort to amplify the voices, experiences and work that supports and promotes diversity. The program, part of the company's social impact platform, offers a multi-channel platform to elevate and celebrate those organizations within the Sacramento community who strive to better the lives of its residents.
Educationcarlislemosquito.org

Nyamekye shares plans for role as CCHS Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Nyamekye shares plans for role as CCHS Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. “I cannot imagine a greater responsibility than to assume this role and to have the opportunity to lead this work,” said newly appointed Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Andrew Nyamekye while describing his vision for the job during the May 11 Regional School Committee (RSC) meeting.
MinoritiesMarie Claire

One Year Later, We Must Remember George Floyd's Legacy

It has been one year since the murder of George Floyd. Over the course of this grueling year, the world has reacted in big ways—we've seen demonstrations in the streets here in America and we've seen communities across the globe protest in outrage against systems of oppression that have plagued the world for far too long. And ways not big enough—we've seen dozens more Black men and women killed at the hands of police. The feelings of hurt, exhaustion, and defeat are understandable. And while so many of us were already familiar with the pain that came from watching Derek Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck, the tragedy woke much of the rest of our society up to the reality that Black people have long understood: There are two different systems at work in this country—one for white people and one for people of color.