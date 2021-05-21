Join GlobeSt for a Twitter Chat: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Where Are We One Year Later?

I congratulate Miss Colleen Waugh of Chico on her wonderful dissertation about “Critical Race Theory” presented in opinions. I hope all the radical left wing and liberal social science faculty at the University will take notice and speak the truth in their lectures, instead of indoctrinating the students with such ridiculous theory. More than that, stop spending taxpayer money, inviting to speak at the University people like Ibram Kendi and Angela Devis the most racist individuals in America who consider that “the only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination, and the only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination” as Miss Waugh so clearly explained. As for the new concept of “Equity, Diversity and Inclusion” which is spreading all over the country’s academia including our beloved University it is nothing but a dream that will never be accomplished. Why because racism is in the DNA of every ethnic group existing on the planet: Whites are racist, Blacks are racist, Latinos are racist, Asians are racist, Muslims are racist and so all away down the line. Why? because “birds of the same feather stick together” and this concept existed from time immemorial when humans started to organize themselves in tribes. America at one time brought up the concept of “Melting Pot” to bring all the immigrants that settle on this land to be one “nation indivisible with liberty and justice for all” Unfortunately, it couldn’t even establish the English language as the official language in the country.