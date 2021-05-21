Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 13:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways impacted include Highways 1 and 101, and State Route 246.alerts.weather.gov