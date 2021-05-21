newsbreak-logo
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 13:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. * WHERE...South Coast and Mountains of Santa Barbara County. Strongest between Gaviota and Refugio and the hills above Montecito. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways impacted include Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.

alerts.weather.gov
