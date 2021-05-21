newsbreak-logo
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 13:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways affected include Pacific Coast Hwy, 105, 110 and 710 freeways from LAX to the the Port of Los Angeles to the 405 freeway. and Hwy 101 in Ventura County.

