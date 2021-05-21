newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Raihan Nendroid announced for early 2022

By Jaxson Tapp
nintendowire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe love for characters from Pokémon Sword and Shield continues to be shown as yet another Galar-based figure is coming our way from the folks at Good Smile. They’ve just put up a pre-order for a brand new Nendroid figure of Galar’s top Gym Leader, Raihan, launching in January 2022.

nintendowire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotom Phones#Good Smile#Pok Mon Sword#Accessories#Brand#Faces#Pre Order#Happy#Love#Shield#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesnerdsandbeyond.com

‘The Sims 4’ Dream Home Decorator Game Pack Revealed!

Following this week’s launch of The Sims 4‘s beautiful new Courtyard Oasis Kit, the latest Game Pack has just been revealed: Dream Home Decorator! For those that have spent many a late evening on carefully thought out and meticulous Sims home renovations, the day has finally come — it’s time to pursue your virtual dream career as an interior designer!
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Phantom Abyss announced, will swing into Early Access this June

It’s always a nice change of pace when first-person games are about things other than shooting. Phantom Abyss, a new asynchronous multiplayer platformer courtesy of publisher Devolver Digital, is set to launch in Early Access this June. If you’re so inclined, it’ll also be coming to GeForce NOW. The latter still requires that you own the Steam version, so I guess there’s no reason to specify that. The game is looking all kinds of fantastic, so it seems like the right time to start getting hyped for when it’s available and I find myself dying horribly for hours on end.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Galactic Civilizations 4 Announced, Early Access this Summer

Stardock has announced the latest entry in their 4x space strategy series. Galactic Civilizations 4 doesn’t have a release date yet, but the Alpha version is coming to Steam Early Access later this Summer. Gal Civ 4 is vastly increasing the galactic scale by adding star sectors, expanding the tech...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

2D precision platformer Sunblaze heading to Switch in June

Bonus Stage Publishing and Games From Earth have announced that Sunblaze, their 2D precision platformer inspired by titles like Celeste and Super Meat Boy, will be landing on Switch next month. A release is planned for June 3. Here’s some information about Sunblaze as well as a trailer:. Lead Josie,...
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Exclusive Skyward Sword Pre-Order Bonus Available in the UK

The release of Skyward Sword HD will soon be upon us, and a new exclusive pre-order bonus is now available to those who live in the UK. GAME Stores and game.co.uk are featuring an exclusive Skyward Sword HD bundle containing a hardcopy of the Switch game, a steelbook featuring artwork from Skyward Sword (which is a pre-order on its own at some European retailers), a keychain with the Hylian Crest, and a t-shirt (size large) with the Switch logo on the sleeve and Skyward Sword HD logo on the chest.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 232: Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link and New Pokémon Snap

This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon and Marc Kaliroff are joined by the one and only teacher, puppet master and, goth Tamagotchi overlord of Goomba Stomp, Marty Allen, for a photogenic smorgasbord of tangible and digital adventures. In the opening segment, Marc talks to the two about his experience using Fujifilm’s latest Instax Mini Link Nintendo Switch compatibility after receiving a review unit of the upcoming Pikachu Edition device bundle from the instant film company. Through quirky filters and a sentimental way of forging Nintendo memories in a nostalgic way, there is no doubt that those looking to print out some retro-styled screenshots will no doubt enjoy the magic of Fujifilm’s products.
Video GamesICV2

'POKEMON TCG' POWERS UP DECKS WITH 'TOURNAMENT COLLECTION' AND 'TRAINER'S TOOLKIT'

The Pokemon Company International will release several new products featuring Trainers and Pokemon from the Galar region on August 6. The Pokemon TCG: Marnie Premium Tournament Collection contains everything a player needs to protect their deck during any Pokemon TCG event. The set includes 4 foil Support cards (1 of which will be a full-art card), 65 card sleeves, a sturdy deck box, and a large metallic coin all featuring Marnie, a Galarian trainer from Spikemuth. The collection will also include 2 condition markers, 6 tournament-ready damage dice, 7 Pokémon TCG booster packs, and a code card for Pokemon TCG Online. The Pokemon TCG: Marnie Premium Tournament Collection will retail for $39.99 upon release.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Fangamer reveals Cyber Shadow merch, adds more Shovel Knight & Ori

Everyone who plays games probably loves merchandise for their favorite titles. Fangamer is a brilliant online storefront that offers all sorts of collectibles and merchandise for myriad games. Whether its an indie game or a AAA monster, there are all sorts of nifty things to pick up. Continuing its trend of being awesome, Fangamer has now revealed a collection for Cyber Shadow and has released new items for the Shovel Knight and Ori collections.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection now available for digital pre-order

Starting today, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is available for digital pre-order worldwide. There’s quite a few editions available:. Digital Deluxe (includes a Digital Art Book and Soundtrack with visuals, still images, and music tracks from series history): 44.99€ / £35.99 / $44.99 / 5 445 Yen until launch (then 49.99€ / £39.99 / $49.99 / 6 050 Yen)
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Ranking the cutest Pokemon of all time

Pokemon has some of the most adorable characters of any video game franchise, with everything from Eevee to Shaymin stealing the hearts of gamers around the world. But which one is the cutest?. While some trainers prioritize having powerful creatures like Charizard or Legendaries like Rayquaza on their team, others...
RecipesSiliconera

Bandai Namco Shows Off the Tales of Arise Pre-order Costumes

Bandai Namco again took to Twitter to offer people a better look at Tales of Arise. However this time, it was to show off something not everyone might get. The four latest screenshots look at the Tales of Arise pre-order bonus costumes. People get two for committing to a copy of the game, as well as accessories and food recipes.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

The Riftbreaker Announces Gamepass Release with Giant New Trailer

A teleporter is a strange chunk of technology. There’s no two ways around the fact that the Star Trek-style teleporter murders its subjects on usage before copying them elsewhere, no matter how they try to handwave the consequences away. A much better type of instant transportation is the warp gate, which holds open a portal between one area and another. Walking through is no more disruptive than stepping through a door, but that still doesn’t change the need for someone on the other end to set up the necessary tech to make the connection. In The Riftbreaker it’s your job to build a gate that connects back to Earth while stranded on a planet on the other side of the galaxy, armed only with your wits, a can-do attitude, and a massively powerful exo-suit capable of withstanding the harshest environments. So really, it could be worse.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Best Mii Design Codes for Miitopia

In this Best Mii Design Codes for Miitopia guide, we will teach you how to download and share your custom-made Mii characters with others using the Access Key codes, along with a showcase of the best community-made Mii characters. Best Mii Design Codes for Miitopia. The remastered version of the...
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

The Scarlet Nexus demo is live on Xbox now

Update: There's a Scarlett Nexus demo available to download and play right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. If you've been waiting to check out the game on PS4 or PS5, you can expect the same demo to launch on PlayStation next Friday, May 28.