Public Health

COVID-19 cases in schools drop by nearly 40% if teachers wear masks, CDC finds

COVID-19 Updates
 4 days ago

(Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(ATLANTA) Schools in Georgia that required mask-wearing and improved ventilation reported fewer coronavirus cases, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released on Friday.

In partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, the CDC found that COVID-19 cases were 37% lower in schools that mandated masks for teachers and staff. Schools that utilized at least one ventilation strategy saw a 39% drop in cases among students and staff.

Schools that required face coverings for students also saw a 21% drop in cases, although the figure is not statistically significant due to “differences in mask-wearing behavior among students in schools with optional requirements.”

The study evaluated 169 elementary schools across 51 counties that opened for in-person instruction in fall 2020 and lasted 26 days from November to December.

There were no previous U.S. studies evaluating coronavirus cases in schools with different precautions, including mask requirements and ventilation efforts, per the CDC.

The agency said it recommends schools implement “multiple prevention strategies,” including masking, better ventilation, social distancing and contact tracing.

Schools have faced growing pressure to fully reopen for in-person classes as the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds earlier last week.

Public HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine found to be 100% effective in children ages 12 to17

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has been found to be safe and effective in children ages 12 to 17, producing an immune response equivalent to what has been found in adults. While the trial wasn't specifically designed to look at efficacy, observations showed that none of the children who received the vaccine became sick with the virus beginning 14 days after the second dose. Four who received the placebo tested positive for the coronavirus, which Moderna said was consistent with a vaccine efficacy of 100%, though the figure could change as more data comes in.
Los Angeles County, CAscvnews.com

CDC Funding to Support COVID-19 Testing at Schools

Santa Clarita Valley’s six school districts could receive a little over $7.5 million from Los Angeles County to provide comprehensive COVID-19 screening programs at SCV schools. That sum is part of a $300 million award from the Centers for Disease Control to L.A. County for its 80 public school districts,...
Laramie County, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

LCSD1 Sees Drop in Weekly COVID-19 Cases

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that four students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, 11 fewer cases than the previous week. "These individuals were at the following locations -- Baggs Elementary, Central High, Freedom Elementary and Prairie Wind Elementary," LCSD1...
Public HealthClickOnDetroit.com

View: Updated CDC mask wearing, COVID testing guidance for fully vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its mask-wearing and COVID-19 testing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, May 13. Here are the major updates for fully vaccinated individuals:. Update that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Fact Check-Turnaround on CDC face mask guidance based on reduction of COVID-19 cases and vaccine efficacy

A viral tweet claims the latest change in the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for fully vaccinated people is proof that the COVID-19 pandemic is a lie. This allegation is untrue: the update, which allows people who have been fully vaccinated to ditch their face masks in most places, was based on scientific evidence and healthcare milestones cited by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
Ochiltree County, TXperrytonherald.com

Active COVID-19 cases drop in county

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ochiltree County has fallen late last week. According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Ochiltree County’s estimated active cases of COVID-19 stand at 16, down from 19 last Tuesday. The state’s data shows the county’s total confirmed Coronavirus cases now stand at 1,029, with an additional 134 probable cases. The state also says…
Public Healthbluemountaineagle.com

Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated in most places

People who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks in most places. Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday that Oregon would be following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control stating individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing. "Oregonians now...