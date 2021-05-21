COVID-19 cases in schools drop by nearly 40% if teachers wear masks, CDC finds

(Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(ATLANTA) Schools in Georgia that required mask-wearing and improved ventilation reported fewer coronavirus cases, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released on Friday.

In partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, the CDC found that COVID-19 cases were 37% lower in schools that mandated masks for teachers and staff. Schools that utilized at least one ventilation strategy saw a 39% drop in cases among students and staff.

Schools that required face coverings for students also saw a 21% drop in cases, although the figure is not statistically significant due to “differences in mask-wearing behavior among students in schools with optional requirements.”

The study evaluated 169 elementary schools across 51 counties that opened for in-person instruction in fall 2020 and lasted 26 days from November to December.

There were no previous U.S. studies evaluating coronavirus cases in schools with different precautions, including mask requirements and ventilation efforts, per the CDC.

The agency said it recommends schools implement “multiple prevention strategies,” including masking, better ventilation, social distancing and contact tracing.

Schools have faced growing pressure to fully reopen for in-person classes as the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds earlier last week.