Get ready to herd some Wooloo and Dubwool in Pokémon Sword and Shield this weekend

By Jaxson Tapp
nintendowire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrainers in Pokémon Sword and Shield are getting a chance to herd Wooloo and Dubwool in Max Raid Battles this weekend! This special Max Raid Battle event is happening right now and running until Sunday, May 23rd at 4:59 p.m. PT | 7:59 p.m. ET. You’ll find Wooloo and Dubwool will be appearing more frequently all weekend and can appear at any Pokémon Den while connected to the internet. Make sure you get out there and catch as many as you can as you might find a Shiny Wooloo during your hunt.

nintendowire.com
