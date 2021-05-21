newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

This Tariff Could Be Biden’s Best Climate Change Tool

By Jennifer A. Dlouhy
Washington Post
 5 days ago

President Joe Biden has plans to fight climate change with clean energy mandates, investments in electric vehicles and tough new limits on greenhouse gas emissions. But his most potent weapon against global warming may be a so-called border adjustment tariff levied on certain carbon-intensive goods imported from countries with lax climate controls. Such a tax, which is under consideration in other countries as well, is seen as a way to crack down on planet-warming pollution while protecting domestic workers. It also could ignite new trade tensions and run afoul of World Trade Organization rules.

