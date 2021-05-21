This Tariff Could Be Biden’s Best Climate Change Tool

Climate change is real. With its consequences now being felt throughout the United States, the economy could be its next target—and soon. On May 20, President Joe Biden ordered federal agencies to start planning how to protect the economy and financial systems from a meltdown due to climate change. It comes just days after new data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warned that the effects of climate change in the U.S. are speeding up, with events like droughts, wildfires and flooding from rising sea levels more common.