Cecil County, MD

County to Host Suicide Prevention Discussion

 1 day ago

Elkton, MD: The Cecil County Department of Community Services, in partnership with the Affiliated Sante Group, will host a live virtual event on suicide prevention on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 6 PM. The event will include a presentation and panel discussion featuring family members impacted by suicide, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, Eastern Shore Mobile Crisis, and Cecil County Public Schools. Topic areas will include prevention, education, treatment, and local resources.

