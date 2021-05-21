newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

What It’s Like to Be Justin Bieber’s DJ and A&R

By Waiss Aramesh
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelve years is an extraordinarily long time to remain culturally and commercially relevant in pop music, something Justin Bieber has managed to accomplish since his arrival with My World in 2009. Tastes change, trends change, and—for better or for worse—the people surrounding a superstar’s accent to music royalty change. That being said, exceptions persist.

www.complex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Rihanna
Person
Taylor James
Person
Skrillex
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A R#Brit Awards#Rap Music#Pop Music#New Music#Video Music#My World#Justice#Facetimes#Nba#A R#Hampton University#Beam#Lloyd Banks#Post#Laroi#Dj Boogie#Hip Hop#Rappers#Folk R B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musiczumic.com

Justin Bieber Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Justin Bieber has shared rescheduled tour dates and added new ones to his upcoming Justice Tour. The tour was scheduled to begin last Summer, but postponed due to COVID-19. With vaccination helping reduce virus cases, Bieber's American tour is set to begin in February of 2022 at large-scale arenas across America. In addition to the rescheduled dates, seven new concerts have been added for Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, Texas, and Connecticut, bringing the total number to 52. Justin released his most recent album, Justice, this past March.
MusicNME

IU shares soothing cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Off My Face’

IU has released a snippet of her cover of ‘Off My Face’ by Justin Bieber. On May 10, the K-pop star shared on Instagram a 30-second clip of herself singing the romantic Bieber track, which appeared on his latest studio album ‘Justice’. Armed with an acoustic guitar, IU sang parts of the chorus before humming the rest of the song. “’Cause I’m off my face, in love with you / I’m out my head, so into you,” she crooned.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vice

Travis Scott Is Sick of Brands and So Are We

It should come as no surprise that Adweek’s Creator Visionary of the Year is Travis Scott. The man is a walking brand, even if the thought of being one is enough to make him cringe. “I don’t like words like ‘branding’ and ‘marketing,’” he told the magazine. It’s not worth getting hung up on semantics, but there are few artists who can slap their name and face on a product and incite pandemonium as well as Scott can.
TV & Videoswfav951.com

BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga To Appear On Friends: The Reunion

The 25 year reunion of the TV series, Friends, will include some heavy hitters. The 90’s show will feature BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and others. All members of the original cast will also be on the non-scripted celebration. Friends: The Reunion will premiere on HBO Max on May 27....
Beauty & Fashionthatgrapejuice.net

Justin Bieber Continues To Flaunt Dreadlocks

Justin Bieber is continuing to showcase his new dreadlocks. As reported, the Pop performer’s latest transformation saw him tend to his tresses. And while his locs may have polarized the masses (with some even deeming his adoption of the style as appropriation), the 27-year-old is unfazed. He’s shared more snaps...
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

A New (Better) Nicki Minaj is Coming

Imagine my delight Monday when Nicki Minaj signaled the end of what’s felt like the longest off-season of her career. It was just a couple pictures from a COVID-era, around the house photoshoot posted to Instagram. The caption read “FRIDAY”, which could have meant anything but we know means new music. We’re left with only the accompanying photos to search for clues as to what to expect from Nicki’s return. They’re both nearly-nude pics of her holding pink heart-shaped pillows, staring into the camera for one shot and covering her eyes with shades in another. Maybe a juxtaposition between love and hate? It’s clear Nicki loves Chanel. She’s wearing jewelry, seated atop a desk with fun-sized Chanel paraphernalia, and wearing diamond encrusted Chanel monogram Croc pins. Yes, on her Barbie-pink Crocs. We can’t hate on the Crocs though; she’s eight months postpartum in lockdown. Crocs have made a bit of a comeback since the pandemic started thanks to Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber and now Nicki’s helping out too. Apparently, pink Crocs sales spiked by 4,900% in the hours following her post, crashing the Crocs site. Then, after a quick foam shoe frenzy, people moved on to anticipation for Friday’s new song. The Instagram post has over 4.5 million likes — already far eclipsing the first posts promoting the lead single from her previous album.
Celebritiessummerfest.com

Justin Bieber to Headline Summerfest 2022

JUSTIN BIEBER'S COMES TO THE AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AMPHITHEATER IN 2022. Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance officially announced that Justin Bieber will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 24, 2022. On the fence about gathering your Belieber friends and getting tickets? Don't be. Here's why:. 1. The...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

RIAA: Justin Bieber Becomes First Male Singer to Sell Over 100 Million Digital Records

Another day, another historic mark for Pop pinup Justin Bieber. As if continuing to ride high on Billboard charts thanks to his historic #1 hit ‘,Peaches,’ and its parent album, ‘Justice,’ isn’t enough, the GRAMMY winner – already the highest certified male vocalist in the history of digital music – is now penciled in the history books of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) thanks to his extension of that record.
RelationshipsWHAS 11

Why Justin and Hailey Bieber Are In No Rush to Have Kids

Justin and Hailey Bieber have mastered marriage. The couple have "found their groove" after nearly three years of marriage, and they're not in any rush to have kids, a source tells ET. "Justin and Hailey are doing amazing and are so solid," the source says. "They've really found their groove...
Celebritieswxerfm.com

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” achieves Pop Airplay chart takeover

Everything is peachy for Justin Bieber, as his global hit “Peaches” extends its domination by taking over Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart. “Peaches,” which features Daniel Caesar and Giveon, now becomes the singer’s eighth number one on the tracker, which arranges its leaders based on radio plays. This now puts Bieber...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

Justin Bieber accidentally hits photographer after church

Justin Bieber allegedly accidentally hit a photographer with his huge pickup truck as he left his Hillsong Church group in Los Angeles on Wednesday (07.25.17) night. The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker got into a fluster earlier this week when he clipped a paparazzo outside the Saban Theater, where he was attending the religious service, and knocked him to the ground as he pulled away in his black Dodge Ram truck.
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Simi shines in four new Bieber videos

Hold on . . . Justin Bieber was in Simi Valley? Yep. The Biebs recently spent time in the Sherwood Forest area of Corriganville Park to film four performance videos. Clips for “Holy” and “Lonely” were shot during the day, with Bieber wearing a blue flannel shirt. At night, surrounded...
Designers & Collectionstheface.com

Es Devlin talks Rihanna, pop rebellion and creatively directing the BRITs

Es Devlin is the patron saint of people who get stuck at the back of stadiums. The British artist and stage designer has created jaw-dropping sets for the likes of Beyoncé, Adele, The Weeknd and Kanye West, collaborated with fashion giants Louis Vuitton and Chanel, and won three Olivier Awards for her theatrical design. Devlin’s work makes the big gig experience something that can be enjoyed, rather than endured, even from the lowest price tier seats.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Interview – Kayla DiVenere

Montreal, QC-born, L.A.-based artist, Kayla DiVenere has released her single, “Justin Bieber”. Both an homage to a teen fantasy spun out like an audiobook of every girl’s diary, and an instant pop classic, DiVenere pulls no punches and risks it all to candidly reveal her affinity for the Biebs himself.