More Dragon Quest games could be coming to Xbox Game Pass, if the latest tease by the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account is anything to go by. The Xbox Game Pass Twitter account is known for its teases, especially when it comes to slipping details about upcoming additions to its game subscription service. The latest hint appears to have come after a Twitter user posted with the Gamepass hashtag saying that “I'm still deep in DQ11 but now Builders 2 has dropped into #Gamepass and it's more DQ than I can take”. Never missing an opportunity for social engagement, the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account responded with “no, that's just the right amount maybe...it's not enough?”