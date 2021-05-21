Police make arrest in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they have made an arrest in the shooting death of Diamond Johnson, 15. Johnson was shot last month near a very busy Glenwood Park shopping plaza.

Police initially said three people were injured but clarified later that only two other people were hurt.

Police said the shooting was related to an ongoing fight in the area between two groups of teenagers that escalated.

Capt. Jason Smith said Atlanta police arrested Elizabeth Parham, 31, and charged her with felony murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in relation to the shooting.

“Everyone loses in cases of senseless violence. It is especially difficult for the loved ones of these victims. Even more so when the victim is young, and will not get the opportunity to experience adulthood. While we are proud of the work that the members of our department continue to put in to bring those involved to justice, it is disheartening that so many conflicts escalate into violence,” Atlanta police said in a news release.

Any with more information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).