A globally known, pioneering athlete whose explosive rise to fame and inspirational achievement on the basketball court brought greater visibility to Asian Americans in professional sports, Jeremy Lin ’10 is also a philanthropist and activist. He has stepped up to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and become a dynamic advocate in the fight for inclusion and against anti-Asian racism. And on May 26, he will address Harvard’s graduating seniors as part of the annual Class Day celebration, an honor for which he was selected by the Class of 2021.