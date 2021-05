J.T. Realmuto was just added to the COVID-19 list:. Realmuto was originally day-to-day after a foul ball hit his left knee the other night. He did not play on Wednesday. This news is unrelated and comes out of nowhere. You’d think every player and staffer would be vaccinated by now, assuming they accept the shot, which would essentially bring virus exposure and contact tracing and all of that stuff to an end. But even then, the Yankees recently had some cases where guys were vaccinated and ended up with COVID anyway. We don’t know for sure whether Realmuto was inoculated or not, but it’s a bummer regardless that he ends up in the protocol as we finally start to exit the pandemic.