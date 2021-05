BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A yearling black bear that made its way into a Boise neighborhood was successfully relocated to a more remote location Thursday. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the young bear was found in a northwest Boise backyard up a tree. The area is not far from the Boise Foothills. Conservation officers were able to sedate the 78-pound bear and caught it with a tarp as it fell from the tree. After checking the animal over it was determined it would be good for release.