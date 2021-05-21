newsbreak-logo
COVID: health unit reports 13 new infections, outdoor amenities open Saturday

By Greg Cowan
kincardinenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany outdoor recreational amenities, including golf courses and tennis courts, will reopen Saturday in Ontario, and outdoor gathering limits will expand to five people. Other outdoor activities eligible to open include baseball diamonds, basketball courts, soccer fields, BMX parks, skate parks and shooting ranges. Team sports are still prohibited and...

