COVID: health unit reports 13 new infections, outdoor amenities open Saturday

There have been less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in BC since Friday, health officials reported on Monday. In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that from May 21 to May 22, there 356 new cases. From May 22 to May 23, there were 325 new cases, and in the last 24 hours, there have been 293 new cases. This brings the total number of newly recorded cases over the weekend to 974, and the provincially recorded total to 142,347.