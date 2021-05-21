In Mother Grains, baker Roxana Jullapat proves flour is more than function — it's flavour

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When a recipe calls for sifting flour, confectioners' sugar, or cocoa powder, it may seem like an extraneous step, but it is actually the key to super light and fluffy baked goods. Whether you use a traditional flour sifter with a hand crank or a fine-mesh sieve, this baking technique serves a dual purpose. "One, you get a lot of air in the flour, so you get a light crumb," says Odette Williams, baker and author of Simple Cake: All You Need to Keep Your Friends and Family in Cake ($13.99, amazon.com). But it also helps to distribute dry goods such as flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt more evenly, Williams adds. "By doing this simple step, you'll get a sublime cake, rather than 'it'll do' cake." Ahead, we're explaining when to sift flour and are sharing two of our favorite products to help you get the job done.