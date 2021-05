The Chanute Art Gallery is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Neosho Valley Spring Art Exhibit, a juried show. The show was judged by Kim Allison, an art instructor of illustration at Pittsburg State University. In lieu of a live critique, Allison produced a YouTube video of her critique of the show. It can be viewed at “https://youtu.be/v6mGbXzo_eg” She complimented the show, saying the competition level was very high.