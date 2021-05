A 42-year-old Pittsburg man working for a landscaping company was found dead at a job site in San Rafael on Wednesday, one day after he was reported missing. David Nunez Sanchez reportedly never came home after work on Tuesday, and couldn't be reached by his family, who immediately reported him missing. As Bay City News reports, Nunez Sanchez had been managing a crew on a job site at an apartment complex on North Avenue in San Rafael on Tuesday, and he was reported missing to Pittsburg police that evening.