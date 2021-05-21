Star Wars: Republic Commando’s major performance patch now available

It’s 2084, and the world bows to a ruthless corporate alliance known as the Syndicate. Under the flickering neon lights of an endless metropolis, citizens scratch out a living, fearful of mercenary armies and their faceless masters. Here, secrets are buried bitter and deep. Secrets that you must find. You play as ‘Alpha’, a vigilante with no recollection of your past. - Ultra-fast stealth adventure – which blends classic Metal Gear style cat-and-mouse espionage with neon-infused, time-bending cyberpunk action! Pounce from the shadows and manipulate time to take down enemies and avoid security undetected. - Play as ‘Alpha’, a fugitive on the run, with no recollection of your past. It’s up to you to infiltrate a shadowy government organisation to reclaim your memories and spark rebellion in a city firmly under the boot of the state. - Explore a cyberpunk world for clues about your past. Unlock a range of weapons, gadgets and abilities, which can be used to remain undetected, overcome security and deal with increasingly challenging enemy encounters. - Comprising of 5 distinct districts, each with their own unique challenges and environments. From gritty streets and rooftops patrolled by state police, to high-tech installations with tight security - keen reflexes and sharp wits are needed to stay one step ahead of the enemy. - Face off against tough bosses and enemy encounters in each district. With a flexible arsenal of gadgets and time-bending abilities, find unique strategies to take them down your own way. - Quantum Replica boasts a haunting dystopian vision of the future, with the dark streets of the totalitarian state punctuated by stylish neon visual effects to accompany the high-speed stealth and action gameplay.