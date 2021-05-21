newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Star Wars: Republic Commando’s major performance patch now available

By Jennifer Burch
nintendowire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beloved squad-based FPS from 2005, the remaster of Star Wars: Republic Commando was initially a welcomed addition to the Nintendo Switch library last month. Unfortunately, its launch wasn’t perfect and the game suffered from some technical issues. The big one being an inconsistent framerate, as detailed in our review written by Bryan Finch.

nintendowire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fps#Republic Commando#Nintendo Switch#Joycon#Performance Optimizations#The Game#Review#Specific Buttons#Keys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Nintendo
Related
MoviesStarWars.com

Jedi Vernestra Rwoh Calls for Help in Star Wars: The High Republic: The Race to Crashpoint Tower – Exclusive Excerpt

Padawan Lula Talisola has studied at the knee of Jedi Master Yoda and battled her share of tyrants at his side. Yet still she struggles with the Jedi tenets. In StarWars.com’s exclusive excerpt from Star Wars: The High Republic: The Race to Crashpoint Tower, the forthcoming Star Wars: The High Republic middle-grade novel by Daniel José Older, Lula, her Jedi Master Kantam Sy,and Lula’s Force-sensitive friend Zeen are called upon to return to Zeen’s homeworld Trymant IV to learn more about the Nihil who attacked Zeen’s people. Read the preview below, and pick up your own copy when The Race to Crashpoint Tower arrives June 29.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Dives into the Post-Republic Transition to Stormtroopers in “Replacements”

When Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered last week, I had complaints that the fast-moving episode skimped questions about Crosshair’s state of mind under the influence of his clone brain chip. But the latest “Replacements” (directed by Nathaniel Villanueva and written by Matt Michnovetz) scratches dents into the issue and promises deeper explorations in the future. Plus, the episode proceeds to scan interesting territory that wasn’t previously explored, at least on Star Wars television: the post-Republic transition from clones to Stormtroopers. It also accentuates a personal transition for the Bad Batch: processing Crosshair’s absence and parenting their young clone charge Omega (Michelle Ang).
MoviesStarWars.com

Let This DIY Bookmark Be Your Guide to Star Wars: The High Republic

Which adventure in Star Wars: The High Republic is next on your To Be Read (TBR) list? If you’re not certain, we’re here to help. This printable bookmark has a list of current and upcoming 2021 releases for this exciting new era of Star Wars. Keep track of the tale as it makes its way across the stars through novels, graphic novels, and comic books.
Moviesfanthatracks.com

Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic #4

A derelict Hutt ship. A Nihil incursion. Missing colonists. The Starlight Jedi’s hunt for answers leads them into a deadly trap set by the monstrous DRENGIR. Cut off from aid, Jedi Keeve Trennis, Marshal Avar Kriss and Jedi Ceret must face this terrifying threat alone. But the Drengir now controls...
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Quantum Replica Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

It’s 2084, and the world bows to a ruthless corporate alliance known as the Syndicate. Under the flickering neon lights of an endless metropolis, citizens scratch out a living, fearful of mercenary armies and their faceless masters. Here, secrets are buried bitter and deep. Secrets that you must find. You play as ‘Alpha’, a vigilante with no recollection of your past. - Ultra-fast stealth adventure – which blends classic Metal Gear style cat-and-mouse espionage with neon-infused, time-bending cyberpunk action! Pounce from the shadows and manipulate time to take down enemies and avoid security undetected. - Play as ‘Alpha’, a fugitive on the run, with no recollection of your past. It’s up to you to infiltrate a shadowy government organisation to reclaim your memories and spark rebellion in a city firmly under the boot of the state. - Explore a cyberpunk world for clues about your past. Unlock a range of weapons, gadgets and abilities, which can be used to remain undetected, overcome security and deal with increasingly challenging enemy encounters. - Comprising of 5 distinct districts, each with their own unique challenges and environments. From gritty streets and rooftops patrolled by state police, to high-tech installations with tight security - keen reflexes and sharp wits are needed to stay one step ahead of the enemy. - Face off against tough bosses and enemy encounters in each district. With a flexible arsenal of gadgets and time-bending abilities, find unique strategies to take them down your own way. - Quantum Replica boasts a haunting dystopian vision of the future, with the dark streets of the totalitarian state punctuated by stylish neon visual effects to accompany the high-speed stealth and action gameplay.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mega Man: The Wily Wars Collector's Edition Available For Pre-Order

Capcom and Retro-Bit have partnered up to release Mega Man: The Wily Wars Collector's Edition in classic SEGA Genesis form. If you're not familiar with this game, it's cool, not a lot of people are as it was essentially a way to get SEGA players into the Mega Man series. Released in 1994, the game is technically three games in one as it has the first three entries of the series from the NES, slightly improved and made to play on a Genesis. It didn't really sell that well at the time, but people have come to appreciate the collection. Now you can get this special edition with a ton of additional materials added to it, all in a playable cartridge if you decide to crack the thing open. You can currently pre-order it through Strictly Limited Games, but only until June 21st, for €69.99.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

The Last of Us Part II performance patch for PS5

So far 2021 has been incredible, and supremely humbling, as The Last of Us Part II has been recognized with over 300 Game of the Year Awards, an unprecedented achievement. We are super grateful to our community for your terrific support over the past year, including voting us the BAFTA EE Game of the Year and the Golden Joystick Ultimate Game of the Year. We’ve received a ton of fan mail letting us know how meaningful The Last of Us series has been for you and we’ve been astounded by all the excellent fanart, cosplay, and tattoos you have been sharing with us.
Moviesmassivelyop.com

Star Wars: The Old Republic recaps the making of the Secrets of the Enclave flashpoint

So what precisely goes on in writing a Flashpoint story for Star Wars: The Old Republic? If you’re curious about that, you can get some insight from an internal debrief of writer Caitlin Sullivan Kelly. As the woman responsible for the story behind the Secrets of the Enclave flashpoint, she has some commentary on the overall process and the details of that flashpoint in particular, starting by highlighting the amount of cross-department work involved in making a flashpoint across the whole team compared to a short story.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Returnal Patch 1.3.7 Now Available for Download

Game studio Housemarque has recently released a new update for popular roguelike video game Returnal and it fixes a certain issue that has been plaguing players for a long time. One of the biggest issues that has been bugging players since the launch of the game was that it would...
Moviesthathashtagshow.com

Star Wars: Darksaber Now Available At Galaxy’s Edge

“The Darksaber Doesn’t have power. The Story does.” With the return of the Darksaber in the Disney hit series The Mandalorian it has quickly become a must-have collectible for Star Wars fans. Well, Darksaber fans today were in for a surprise at Galaxy’s Edge Disneyland Resort when the new Darksaber hilt and blade were available to purchase. This was all brought to our attention today from fans posting their finds on social media. While we don’t have a lot of details on the Dark Saber yet we do know that it retails for $199.99. Here is a look at the new Darksaber from the social media posts.
Industrybelloflostsouls.net

Star Wars Armada: Building a Republic Venator Fleet

Let’s take a look at a Republic fleet idea for Star Wars Armada. Star Wars Armada is firmly in the Clone Wars Era now and I’m loving it. With Two waves out, it’s finally time to start messing around with list building. I’ve made a lot of Rebel and Imperial lists in my day, but the Clone Wars factions are a new beast. Let’s take a look at one idea I came up with.
Video GamesKotaku

A PS3 Version Of Gears Of War 3 Is Now Available

A build of Gears of War 3 that was developed by Epic as a way to test Unreal Engine 3 on the PlayStation 3 has been released online, letting anyone with a debug PS3 play the Xbox exclusive on Sony’s home console. Twitter user and digital archivist PixelButts celebrated the...