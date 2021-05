LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Even though the #MeToo movement started in the movie business, then made its way over to politics, we all knew at some point it would inevitably hit the music biz. It doesn’t begin or unfortunately end with Russell Simmons though, a sad fact that pop queen Lady Gaga brought to light recently after making a shocking revelation that she was raped and left pregnant at 19 years old by an unnamed producer.