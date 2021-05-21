Dual immersion program expands

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Dual Immersion (DI) program, where classroom instruction is in both English and Spanish, has been offered throughout the Telluride School District over the past seven years. The district, where close to 25 percent of students list English as a second language, launched the program with kindergarteners in the fall of 2014. Since then, the same class of original DI kindergartners, which is heading to seventh grade at the Telluride Middle School this fall, has continued the program at each grade level.

