Dual immersion program expands

Existential questions about the region’s direction and overall vision were discussed during Monday’s virtual intergovernmental meeting hosted by San Miguel County. Led by Telluride Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown “regional visioning” was the meeting’s top topic. Through his involvement with the Gateway & Natural Amenity Regions Initiative (GNAR), Brown was introduced to consulting firm Future West, which developed a prospectus for officials to “gain a better understanding of the growth and change you’re experiencing, where those trends seem to be taking you, and the range of policy actions you can take to maintain the fantastic character of the community and help ensure its resiliency and sustainability,” according to the document.