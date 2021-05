Camperitos is giving fans a new way to enjoy its famous chicken with the debut of its new Camperitos Chicken Nuggets. The new Camperitos Chicken Nuggets are hand-breaded and made from 100% white meat chicken. The chicken nuggets are made fresh daily in stores and fried up to crispy perfection each time. Camperitos Chicken Nuggets can be ordered Original with a side of dipping sauce such as Signature Campero, Ranch BBQ, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard. Howeer, if you're looking for a bit more flavor, you can also order the Camperitos Chicken Nuggets tossed in our choice of BBQ, Buffalo, or Garlic Parmesan sauce.