‘Everyone is welcome here’

Jerry Greene, a longtime resident of Telluride, died Saturday morning, as a result of complications from health issues, according to friends. Greene was a notable figure in Telluride, establishing two iconic institutions, KOTO radio and Baked in Telluride, which he owned and operated from 1977 until he sold the bakery and dining spot in 2018. The bakery’s sunny front porch was — and is — often filled with bagel-munching locals and visitors, and during the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, was the scene of many an impromptu picking circle. When the old structure burned to the ground in 2010, the town mourned. But Greene persevered and the gleaming new, yet familiar, BIT arose from the ashes 16 months later.