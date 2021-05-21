‘Everyone is welcome here’
How many former Alpino Vino dishwashers does it take to change a lightbulb? Nobody knows for sure, but it takes three of them to open Lawson’s latest eatery, a laid back restaurant with locally sourced, made-from-scratch fare that fills the space recently vacated by Aemono’s departure. On Wednesday, Taylor Landry, Steve Hertzfeld and Grace Mayer will open the doors to Counter Culture, offering a variety of sandwiches, burgers, wraps, grain bowls and tasty treats at affordable prices.www.telluridenews.com