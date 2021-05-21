newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Elsie JoAnn Barton

howellcountynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElsie JoAnn Barton died in her parents' arms on May 5, 2021 at Oklahoma Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City. She was born April 28, 2021. Elsie's time on Earth was filled with love, happiness, and bravery. She loved holding hands and "The Poky Little Puppy". She is survived by her...

#Grandparents#Willow Springs#Aunts#Uncle#St Louis#Berryville#Love#Oklahoma City#Earth#Tulsa
