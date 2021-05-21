Elsie JoAnn Barton

Ryan Beach Barton, 44, of Katy, Texas, stepped peacefully from this world into eternity with Jesus on Friday, May 21, 2021, after suffering an unexpected aortic dissection. Ryan was born July 10, 1976, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to Bill and Raylene Barton. A graduate of Katy High School, Ryan attended Texas A & M University where he was the CO of B-Battery of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, Class of 98. He was also a Ross Volunteer, the Governor’s Honor Guard, and graduated with a BS of Agricultural Development. Ryan was then commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force where he served as a nuclear missile operator for the 742nd Missile Squadron. After completing his military service, Ryan worked in the oil field and was a founding partner of SageRider, Inc. as the Vice-President of Operations.