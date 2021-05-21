newsbreak-logo
Oneida County, NY

Special Olympian treats Oneida County Sheriff's Office to special lunch

By WKTV
WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORISKANY, N.Y. -- A Special Olympian from Saquoit showed her appreciation to local law enforcement by treating them to lunch on Friday. Lauren Marraffa and her mother, Barbara Marraffa, stopped by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office complex in Oriskany to deliver the food and a ‘Thank You’ card in recognition of National Police Week, and to thank the office for all they do to support the Special Olympics Torch Run.

