Health

Preventing youth tobacco use is focus of World No Tobacco Day

lpheralddispatch.com
 2 days ago

La PORTE — No Tobacco Day is coming up and Healthy Communities of La Porte County is hoping to educate both youth and their parents about the dangers of smoking, and especially vaping. May 31 is World No Tobacco Day, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has used to highlight...

www.lpheralddispatch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#World No Tobacco Day#Smoking Cigarettes#La Porte#Vaping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
Related
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

Impact Sonoma: Tobacco/Nicotine Prevention

More About Impact Sonoma: Tobacco/Nicotine Prevention. The Sonoma County Department of Health Services' Tobacco & Nicotine Prevention provides prevention services and coordinates tobacco control activities with our community partners and allies throughout Sonoma County. This department is funded by the Tobacco Tax Increase Initiative (Proposition 56) and Tobacco Tax and...
California Statetheaggie.org

Researchers discover the implementation of the California Tobacco 21 law is associated with a decreased prevalence of daily smoking in youth

Raising the purchasing age of tobacco presents potential to discourage tobacco use in adolescents, according to research from the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center. In 2016, California implemented the Tobacco 21 (T21) law that raised the age for purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21 years old. A recent UC Davis study by the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center discovered just how impactful this law was—the prevalence of daily smoking in 18 to 20-year-olds in California decreased to 0.4% in association with this policy.
Healthfiltermag.org

WHO Reasserts Anti-Vaping Stance Ahead of World No Tobacco Day

As part of a campaign to mark World No Tobacco day on May 31, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reasserted its abstinence-only approach to nicotine. In a press release titled “Quit tobacco to be a winner,” the WHO said that the tobacco industry has “promoted e-cigarettes as cessation aids under the guises of contributing to global tobacco control” while employing “strategic marketing tactics to hook children on this same portfolio of products, making them available in over 15,000 attractive flavors.”
MinoritiesPosted by
Reason.com

A Ban on Menthol Cigarettes Will Lead to More Confrontations Between Black People and Police

In 1924, Ohioan Lloyd "Spud" Hughes filed a patent application for his original technique of treating tobacco with menthol, creating a cigarette that was "cooling and soothing to irritated membranes" while being allegedly "absolutely non-injurious" and "pleasant to the taste." A century later, his invention having become immensely popular among African American smokers, the menthol cigarette is on the verge of being completely prohibited throughout the United States.
FDAGizmodo

Why Could Menthols Be Banned, but Not Regular Cigarettes?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that it would begin the process of trying to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes and flavored cigars from the market. The decision will likely meet fierce opposition from many corners and may not come into effect for years. But it brings up an interesting question: Why is it that menthol cigarettes would be banned, but not cigarettes as a whole?
Pharmaceuticalsthedallasnews.net

Doctors should screen over-50s for cannabis use

Washington [US], April 30 (ANI): Older people who use cannabis to relieve or treat health problems are failing to discuss their substance use with doctors, according to research published in peer-reviewed The American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse. This is despite some using cannabis every day of the year...
Industrydocwirenews.com

Cumulative disadvantage as a framework for understanding rural tobacco use disparities

Exp Clin Psychopharmacol. 2021 May 20. doi: 10.1037/pha0000476. Online ahead of print. Traditional tobacco product (cigarettes and smokeless tobacco) and polytobacco use rates are significantly higher among rural adolescents and adults compared to their nonrural counterparts. Such disparities are due to several factors that promote tobacco use initiation and continuation, including individual-level psychopharmacological factors and structural-level factors such as fewer tobacco control efforts (e.g., fewer smoke-free policies and lower tobacco excise taxes), targeted tobacco marketing, less access to health-relevant resources, and more positive cultural norms surrounding tobacco use in rural communities. In this review, we use cumulative disadvantage theory as a framework for understanding how psychopharmacological and structural-level factors serve as drivers of tobacco use in rural areas. We start by describing how structural-level differences between rural-nonrural communities impact psychopharmacological influences and, when available, how these factors influence tobacco use. We conclude by discussing the interplay between factors, providing suggestions for ways to assess our application of cumulative disadvantage theory empirically and making recommendations for research and policy implementation in rural areas. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

FDA confirms Biden's plans to ban menthol cigarettes and cigars within a YEAR - but they have ALREADY missed their first deadline to respond to anti-Big Tobacco lawsuit

U.S. health regulators pledged again Thursday to try to ban menthol cigarettes, this time under pressure from African American groups to remove the mint flavor popular among black smokers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has attempted several times to get rid of menthol but faced pushback from Big Tobacco,...
Healthsrqmagazine.com

Quit Tobacco Today with Free Cessation Sessions

There’s never been a more important time to quit tobacco. Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center, as part of the Tobacco Free Florida AHEC Cessation Program, offers free tobacco cessation sessions to help individuals quit all forms of tobacco. These group sessions—held virtually and in-person—will assist you with developing your own customized quit plan. Free nicotine replacement therapy in the form of patches, gum or lozenges (if medically appropriate and while supplies last) and follow up support from a trained tobacco treatment specialist are provided with the session.
Politicsamericanexperiment.org

Policymakers need to rethink the war on tobacco

Our lawmakers are on a mission –– they want to end what they have termed a public health crisis– tobacco use. To this point, Governor Walz proposed tax hikes on cigarettes–– that he later withdrew–– as well on vaping products. In this legislative session, similar bills were introduced to raise taxes on tobacco products as well as ban flavored tobacco products –– including e-cigarettes and other vaping products. But are these proposals the magic bullet to tobacco use that lawmakers proclaim them to be? A new report by the Center of the American Experiment shows otherwise.
Women's HealthNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Tobacco use among woman still serious problem

May is a month to celebrate mothers all over the world and to advocate for women’s health. Unfortunately, tobacco use among women remains a serious problem. Now more than ever, focus should be placed on helping women quit smoking to improve overall health during the coronavirus pandemic. Mothers can also...
Lehigh County, PAthebrownandwhite.com

BREAKING: Lehigh instituting tobacco-free and smoke-free campus policy

Effective August 2 Lehigh will become a tobacco-free and smoke-free campus, Provost Nathan Urban and Vice President for Finance and Administration Pat Johnson announced in an email to the campus community. On all Lehigh property smoking, vaping, hookas and electronic smoking devicies will be prohibited.. The policy will be in...
Politicslaconiadailysun.com

Tobacco Free New Hampshire: State budget request for funding to support youth tobacco prevention and cessation and restoring funding for Division of Liquor Enforcement positions

Tobacco Free New Hampshire is a diverse network of public health advocacy organizations and healthcare professionals dedicated to reducing the health complications and death toll due to tobacco use. We are asking the state to consider the following items regarding the budget passed by the House of Representative and our concerns regarding the lack funding for youth cessation programs and the proposed elimination of the Division of Enforcement and Licensing under the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.
docwirenews.com

Geographic isolation predicts tobacco product use among youth: A latent class analysis

J Rural Health. 2021 May 12. doi: 10.1111/jrh.12583. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The purpose of the current study was to evaluate associations between geographic rurality and tobacco use patterns among adolescents. METHODS: High school students (N = 566) from north-central Appalachia reported on their lifetime and/or current use of...
Menominee, MIEHEXTRA

Youth survey results about tobacco use available

The Communities That Care (CTC) Data Workgroup has compiled the results of the 2019 CTC Youth Survey taken by all public school students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12 in both Marinette and Menominee Counties. Current data indicates that there is a rapid increase of e-cigarette usage across the...
New York City, NYjewishlink.news

Tobacco and Cancer: Behavioral Economics

Behavioral economics has acquired a certain degree of mystical respect in our intellectual lives with the writings of Gladwell and others—two recent Nobel Prizes in Economics were awarded for this subject. It advises us on how to place objects in grocery stores (candy near the cash register) and similar behavioral recommendations, among them the use of incentives to motivate behavior.