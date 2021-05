ALBANY (WRGB) — Driving down Interstate 787, you can’t miss the giant concrete eyesore that stands out on the Albany skyline, but its ugliness goes beyond the surface. “The condition from the exterior to the flaking paint to the walls crumbling to missing windows and then to the interior of the property with debris and unsecure openings, elevator shafts that are not secure pose a safety issue, a health issue to anybody that’s around the building,” said Joshua Gold, Senior Code Enforcement Inspector for the City of Albany.