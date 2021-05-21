Some Cicadas Taking in the Sites

A biblical plague? Hardly. Let’s have some respect for the humble cicada. Familiar, in various species, all over the world, the cicada has an old reputation as a friend of scholars. The ancient Greeks, thinking the insects’ music good company for academic discourse, called them soft names like “sweet prophet of summer” and “beloved of the Muses.” Regardless of whether they actually prefer academic settings, cicadas make a definite home each summer on Princeton’s campus, singing from the crowns of trees: loud as a power mower, warm as a cello. Locust is a common, but incorrect, nickname; when European settlers first saw these insects emerge from the ground in the millions, they feared a plotline from the Old Testament had come for them.