Animals

Some Cicadas Taking in the Sites

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Julia for sending from the National Mall this morning. And Jim catches one at the Capitol:. And here’s a patriotic one I saw in Cleveland Park:. Are you guys seeing a lot by you these days? Hearing them?

The cicadas arrived

After my disappointment last week I am so glad to say: The 17-year cicadas have arrived. They’re here! We have bugs. The good people of the Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang explained that the cool weather has hurt the cicadas. A lot came out when it was too cold for them to molt properly. And, because they’ve been coming in more of a trickle than a flood, predators were more or less able to keep up.
WRAL News

Those emerging cicadas are giving some people anxiety

CNN — Rosalie Lacorazza already has lived through two 17-year cicada events and dreads what's coming. As the periodical cicadas in Brood X begin to emerge by the billions this month across the eastern United States and Washington, DC, area, Lacorazza said she will be taking no chances. "I'll be...
Cicada Safari Takes Crowdsourcing Cicadas to the Next Level

I’m sure you’ve heard by now: the cicadas are coming. By the billions. Triggered by warming ground temperatures, the nymphs crawl out of their underground homes and into trees and other vegetation. Then they’ll shed their exoskeletons and spread their newly developed translucent wings. A little later, the males will start singing for a mate.
WHOA! Watch the Brood X cicadas take over a tree

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. — The cicadas were all over this tree in Timonium, Maryland. The Brood X cicadas are reemerging after 17 years underground. They'll surface in approximately 15 states. Watch the video above to see the cicadas already out in Maryland.
The cicadas in the whirlwind

Way back in Spring 2004, I can remember going "camping" with my grandma and late grandpa to Mill Creek Lake near Marshall, Ill. Who knew it would be an adventure. I actually don't remember too much about the trip itself, except that we took Grandma and Papaw's RV. I can recall the dirt ground and the wooden bench where we parked. These seemingly insignificant details, though, played into why I now hate the cicadas.
Brood X cicadas force businesses, homeowners to take precautions

Brood X, a classification of the trillions of periodical cicadas that have descended in states across the eastern and southern U.S., has emerged after a 17-year hiatus — and already closed one restaurant. The District of Columbia and the surrounding states of Maryland and Virginia are cicada ground zero, reporting...
People love Brood X so much they’re taking cicada-cations

Jessie Fullenkamp still remembers the day in 2004 when she walked out of a building in Cincinnati and found her car — and all the other cars in the parking lot — covered in cicadas. Then a college student, she made a resolution. “I decided at that time: I don’t...
For some foodies, Brood X cicadas are a bottomless buffet

Billions of Brood X cicadas are emerging after being underground for 17 years. As many in the eastern U.S. anxiously await their arrival, others are preparing for their plates for what they say is a delicacy. So far this year, the cicadas have been spotted in Washington, D.C. and several...
With 90-degree days, cicadas will take over the DC area

WASHINGTON (7News) — They’re big, clumsy and harmless to humans without the means to bite or sting and soon, if not already out where you live, cicadas will take over the DMV thanks to the recent rise in temperature. “With these 90 degree days, the soil will get warm, they’re...
A Cicada Reunion

A biblical plague? Hardly. Let’s have some respect for the humble cicada. Familiar, in various species, all over the world, the cicada has an old reputation as a friend of scholars. The ancient Greeks, thinking the insects’ music good company for academic discourse, called them soft names like “sweet prophet of summer” and “beloved of the Muses.” Regardless of whether they actually prefer academic settings, cicadas make a definite home each summer on Princeton’s campus, singing from the crowns of trees: loud as a power mower, warm as a cello. Locust is a common, but incorrect, nickname; when European settlers first saw these insects emerge from the ground in the millions, they feared a plotline from the Old Testament had come for them.
CBS News

The return of the cicadas

What is it about the cicada that bugs people? Like it or not, here they come!. "We are going to have the collision of something like maybe four billion, maybe 10 billion, maybe a trillion tiny insects with 30 million human beings," said Mike Raupp. "And this is the only place on Planet Earth, even in the universe, that this happens. So, that's what makes this thing so special."
Newsweek

Videos Show Cicadas Taking Over Virginia Man's Garden as Brood X Emerges Around U.S.

A Virginia resident has captured images and videos of cicadas taking over his garden in overwhelming numbers. Jeff Herge, 50, from Herndon snapped pictures of the insects as they emerged from the ground and then covered his fences and trees. Periodical cicadas are an insect species from the genus Magicicada that emerge from the ground only every 13 or 17 years across eastern North America.
97.1 KISS FM

Little Bison Decides To Take a Nap on Road in YNP

Just another adorable day in Yellowstone and you got to love that mostly everyone was respecting the space of the wildlife. About a week and a half ago there was a cute moment for many folks who were traveling in Yellowstone National Park when a baby bison decided that it was time to take a rest and a nap in the middle of the road halting traffic to a standstill. Don't worry though, the baby bison was protected by it's mom and a few of her friends. Here's the video.
Podcast: Cicadas

2021 will see the noisy emergence of Brood X cicadas after 17 years underground. So, what’s special about Brood X, and why do cicadas do what they do? Clyde Sorenson, Alumni Association Distinguished Undergraduate Professor of Entomology at NC State, sheds some light on the life and times of the cicada.
