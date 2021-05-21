newsbreak-logo
Alexandria, LA

APD hopes to avoid summer increase in violent crime

By City of Alexandria
kalb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Summer time, with its hotter temperatures and kids out of school, is traditionally a time police see an increase in crime, especially violent crime. Alexandria has already seen increased instances of violent crimes in 2021, including two homicides this month involving juveniles. As the nation slowly eases away from COVID-19 restrictions, national experts are predicting an additional increase in violent crime this summer.

