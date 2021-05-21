newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 booster shot will likely be needed within a year of vaccination, Fauci says

By Dr. Partha Nandi
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAlwt_0a7KRnov00

Vaccine booster shots for COVID-19 may be needed within a year, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Chief Health Editor Dr. Partha Nandi shares data that shows how long the vaccines provide protection for:

As of now, the data indicates that COVID vaccines provide strong protection for at least six months. How long it lasts for after that, we don’t know for sure yet.

But Pfizer has offered up some new information. CEO Albert Bourla has said that based on new data that’s coming in, it looks like a booster would be beneficial between eight and 12 months.

Now since the vaccine was first administered back in December, you might have done the math and be wondering, "Will a booster shot be available in time for those who were first in line?" And it sounds like it’ll be close.

Pfizer is expecting more data from their ongoing trials in the next month or so. And they’re predicting its booster shot will be ready sometime between September and October. Of course, that will depend on the FDA, as they would need to approve it first.

We don’t know yet if the booster would be an identical or similar shot to what’s being administered now or if it’ll be modified. Having said that, Dr. Fauci has said that variant-specific boosters may not be necessary. And that a booster shot against the non-mutated strain may trigger a good enough response.

As of now, our vaccines are highly effective against the virus. But variants are wildcards. I know scientists will continue tracking them. And if the variants are found to be outsmarting our vaccines, then booster shots will likely be modified to fight them. Again, COVID vaccines have been proven to be extremely effective at stopping people from getting sick. Yes, there are breakthrough infections but these tend to be mild or asymptomatic.

And that’s why I can’t stress the importance of people getting the vaccines. Don’t let misinformation deter you. For example, COVID vaccines do not interfere with people’s DNA. They do not cause infertility. And magnets will not stick to your arm after you’re vaccinated. It’s unfortunate that we have people who will go to great lengths to spread false claims. But I assure you that our COVID vaccines are safe, and they help keep people safe. So please if you’re not vaccinated yet, please schedule your appointment when you can.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19#Fda#Johns Hopkins University#The Rebound Detroit#Dr Fauci#Vaccine Booster Shots#Dr Anthony Fauci#Covid Vaccines#Breakthrough Infections#Infertility#Scientists#Strong Protection#Ceo Albert Bourla#Misinformation#Variant Specific Boosters#Complete Coverage#Math#December#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, May 17, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
PharmaceuticalsMetro International

Explainer-Who decides if the world needs COVID-19 booster shots?

(Reuters) – Vaccine makers Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc, with its German partner BioNTech, have been vocal in their view that the world will soon need COVID-19 booster shots to maintain high levels of immunity. What is less clear, however, is who should make that decision – and based on what evidence.
Sciencewkzo.com

Top scientists question the need for COVID-19 booster shots

(Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccine developers are making ever bolder assertions that the world will need yearly booster shots, or new vaccines to tackle concerning coronavirus variants, but some scientists question when, or whether, such shots will be needed. In interviews with Reuters, more than a dozen influential infectious disease and...
Public HealthPosted by
AL.com

Fauci: COVID pandemic exposed ‘undeniable effects of racism’

The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. “COVID-19 has shone a bright light on our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony...
Healthredlakenationnews.com

Fauci says school should be open 'full blast' five days a week in the fall

Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said Thursday that schools in the fall should be open “full blast” five days a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 resume life without masks or other restrictions. When asked...
Public HealthNew York Post

Fauci to graduates: ‘Virus is the enemy – not each other’

Dr. Anthony Fauci told graduating college students on Sunday that the pandemic brought out deep-rooted divisions in society. “Societal divisiveness is counterproductive in a pandemic,” Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said in a video commencement speech to Emory University students. “We must not be at odds with each other...
Minoritieskhn.org

Racism Has ‘Undeniable’ Impact On Health Disparities, Fauci Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that the covid pandemic has highlighted how racism negatively affects health outcomes for African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans. Separately, the Indian covid variant is found in Maine, a study shows most kids with covid don't get a fever, and authorities accept covid is airborne. AP:...
Public HealthWKRC

Dr. Fauci says he's 'not convinced' Covid-19 developed naturally

UNDATED (WKRC/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Poynter Institute on May 11 that he wasn't totally convinced that Covid-19 developed naturally and that he thinks that more investigation into the origin is needed. "I'm not convinced about that [origin of COVID-19]. I think we should continue to investigate...
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

COVAX in Dire Need of Vaccines Now

NEW DELHI - COVAX, the international scheme for the equitable international distribution of COVID vaccines is running short of the shots. The shortfall is largely due to the Serum Institute of India which has not been able to meet its global commitments for the vaccine in several months due to an overwhelming domestic demand for the vaccine.
KidsMedscape News

Fauci: Encourage, Don't Require, Vaccinating Children

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. As parents and public health officials consider back-to-school plans for the fall, they should encourage — but not require — COVID-19 vaccination for kids, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday.
Pharmaceuticalsnewsverses.com

COVID-19 vaccine ‘extraordinarily uncommon’ adversarial occasion beneath research, Fauci says

Immunologists are trying into whether or not the spike protein related to the COVID-19 vaccines can probably end in an “extraordinarily uncommon” adversarial occasion, corresponding to an autoimmune response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s main infectious illness skilled, mentioned Tuesday. Fauci, who was testifying earlier than a Home Appropriations subcommittee on the company’s price range request mentioned the variety of total adversarial occasions among the many hundreds of thousands of administered vaccine doses is remarkably low.
ScienceScientific American

How COVID Changed Science

Rarely in recent memory has the world faced such an immediate and widespread global threat as complex as COVID-19. In its face, a select few have risen to the occasion, none more cherished and admired perhaps than the health care workers staffing the front lines. But standing close behind them in the trenches are the scientists and researchers who are among the very few who truly understand the scope of our evolutionary battle with the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, our scientists have acted with unprecedented speed and coordinated action to deliver us an armamentarium of medical weaponry to confront this global threat.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says Here's Where COVID Could Still Spread in America

The COVID-19 pandemic feels well in hand in America—although Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says not to declare "victory" just yet. He calls the danger of another surge incredibly unlikely but says the virus can still rage on in some American counties. Even as it subsides in others. In an interview with Yasmeen Abutaleb, a health policy reporter with The Washington Post, for a Washington Post Live event, the expert shared exactly why—and exactly where—that might happen. So read on to see if it might happen near you—and to make sure you're feeling OK, don't miss our special report: Sure Signs COVID's Affecting Your Body Even After Vaccination.
Public Healthsouthernillinoisnow.com

COVID-19 vaccines hold up against India variant, study finds

(NEW YORK) — Two coronavirus vaccines have shown to be effective against the variant first identified in India, according to a recent study. British government researchers studied the effectiveness of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against India variant B.1.617.2 and the U.K. variant, B.1.1.7. The study, which included over 12,000...
Pharmaceuticalschildrenshealthdefense.org

Zogby Poll: 38% of Americans ‘Infuriated’ After Fauci Admits Nearly Half of NIH Staff Refused Vaccine

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. A new nationwide online poll conducted by Zogby Strategies in conjunction with Children’s Health Defense (CHD) shows an increasing number of Americans are “infuriated” after learning only about 60% of employees at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have been vaccinated for COVID.