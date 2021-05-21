Shades of Blue: Andreu Fontas enjoying resurgence on Sporting's backline

Cruz Azul are one step closer to their first Liga MX title since 1997 after getting a 1-0 win over Pachuca. Cruz Azul was the better team tonight, and will be hosting the second leg of the final after a great season where they finished in first place and once again are in a Liga MX final. The game failed to live up to expectations, although it improved in the second half. Cruz Azul did their job against a Pachuca side that ran out of steam after a surprising quarterfinal series in which they defeated Club America. Cruz Azul will now wait to see who they play after Sunday’s match between Santos and Puebla.