Shades of Blue: Andreu Fontas enjoying resurgence on Sporting's backline

Depicting La Liga race with an animated line chart and statistics with a Plotly dashboard. “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.”. As an avid FC Barcelona fan, I can’t help but agree with the above statement by Sir Alex Ferguson (former Manchester United manager), especially in the context of current club football. FC Barcelona once completely dominated the domestic league and European football in their golden era. However, the club has not reached the UEFA Champions League final since the 2015/16 season. After losing the La Liga title to their arch-rival, Real Madrid last season, Barcelona also got kicked out of the title race on the penultimate matchday of this season after losing to Celta Vigo. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, clinched their 11th La Liga title inspired by their lead scorer, Luis Suarez, who moved from Barcelona to Atletico last summer.