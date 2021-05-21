newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Shades of Blue: Andreu Fontas enjoying resurgence on Sporting's backline

By Sam Kovzan
sportingkc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSporting Kansas City defender Andreu Fontas has played every minute of the 2021 season thus far. He leads MLS is pass attempts, successful passes and touches. Operating under the radar, he has been on of the club's most consistent performers to begin the campaign. But not everything has come easy...

www.sportingkc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carles Puyol
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
David Villa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Soccer#San Jose Earthquakes#Fc Barcelona#Shades Of Blue#Fc Barcelona#Spaniard#Bally Sports Kansas City#Bally Sports Midwest#Ballysports Com#The Bally Sports#Sports Radio 810 Whb#La Grande 1340 Am#No Other Pub#Houston Dynamo Fc#Michelob Ultras#Sporting Kansas City#Paypal Park#Likes#Early Stages#Appetizers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSThe Blue Testament

Six Late Observations from Sporting KC versus Orlando City

On Friday night, Sporting Kansas City gave up a late lead and ended up with a draw against Orlando City. I spent the night in section 102 but thought the game was worth a re-watch on TV to see if I missed anything. The following observations are based on the notes I took from my FS1 re-watch.
MLSThe Blue Testament

“In the Box”: Sporting KC’s sheen not wearing off, it’s being polished

Only two wins. Only seven points in five matches. Seven goals allowed, one more than scored. Coming off a first-place finish in the Western Conference during the COVID-19 shortened and travel-limited 2020 regular season that many thought to be an illusion, Sporting Kansas City has not done much to divert those thoughts.
Premier Leaguegoodmenproject.com

Fans Set to Enjoy a Stellar Summer of Sports

— Sports fans are in for a treat this summer with the schedule packed with a host of top-class events over the next few months. While the Olympic Games will be the highlight for many people, there are plenty of other major events taking place across the world during the summer.
Socceronefootball.com

Lionel Messi clinches an eighth Pichichi Trophy in 2020/21

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi clinched his eight career Pichichi Trophy after ending the 2020/21 La Liga season with 30 league goals. The Pichichi Trophy – awarded to La Liga’s highest scorer each season – has been dominated by Messi in recent years, with his 2021 win coming in as a fifth straight success for the 33-year-old.
Soccer90min.com

Ronald Koeman Insists Barcelona Isn't at "Required Level" and Needs a 'Squad Overhaul' in the Summer

Ronald Koeman has claimed that the current Barcelona squad isn't up to the required level and that a massive overhaul needs to be made in the summer. The Catalans fell out of the LaLiga title race and finished third, behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, and are still trying to tie down club talisman, Lionel Messi, to a new contract. Koeman admitted that keeping Messi at Camp Nou is of utmost importance, but feels the club need to support the Argentina superstar with quality additions.
UEFAmanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid Femenino vs. Athletic Club: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino kick-off against Athletic Club at Lezema at 11:30 CET (5:30 a.m. EST). Las Blancas have four more matches in Primera Iberdrola, including the match against Las Leonas. This could prove to be the most important stretch of the season for Real Madrid Femenino. They have the ability to secure a top three finish with a win against Athletic Club if results go their way.
Soccerfcbarcelona.com

Messi, stats leader in La Liga

Leo Messi has had yet another successful season at FC Barcelona, leading the league in several attacking statistical categories. Let's take a more detailed look at the individual areas where the Argentine is a cut above the rest:. Goals (30) The blaugrana number 10 was top scorer in La Liga...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Pep Guardiola confirms Sergio Agüero transfer to Barcelona is imminent

Former FC Barcelona and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed the rumor that Sergio Agüero is close to joining the team he used to captain. Agüero played under Guardiola last season, but it was no secret that it was the last year the Argentine would be in Manchester. He was given a hero’s farewell.
UEFAAS.com

Luis Suárez's tears of joy as Atleti secure LaLiga title

Two thousand Atlético Madrid fans celebrated outside an empty stadium and inside a teary-eyed Diego Simeone walks across the pitch at the Jose Zorilla stadium and consoles Valladolid defender Kiko Olivas with the player desolate on the turf. It was an admirable gesture from the victor with the fallen. The Argentine coach then joined his players and back room staff to pose for celebration photos after an extremely hard-fought league title with Real Madrid pushing Atleti all the way. Simeone's men are worthy champions in a tough season for everyone: a demanding fixture list, travel bubbles, no post game showers and all under the cloud of the coronavirus.
Soccerchatsports.com

Cruz Azul defeat Pachuca and qualify to Liga MX final

Cruz Azul are one step closer to their first Liga MX title since 1997 after getting a 1-0 win over Pachuca. Cruz Azul was the better team tonight, and will be hosting the second leg of the final after a great season where they finished in first place and once again are in a Liga MX final. The game failed to live up to expectations, although it improved in the second half. Cruz Azul did their job against a Pachuca side that ran out of steam after a surprising quarterfinal series in which they defeated Club America. Cruz Azul will now wait to see who they play after Sunday’s match between Santos and Puebla.
Premier Leaguemundoalbiceleste.com

Will he, won’t he: Sergio Aguero will join FC Barcelona

After weeks of constant rumors, Sergio Aguero will finally play for FC Barcelona. Kun will join the Catalan team after Manchester City’s Champions League final, on a 2-year contract that goes until June 2023. According to transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine lowered his initial salary demands. Nonetheless, there is a bonus included in case Barça wins the Champions League in the future.
Soccer90min.com

Anatomy of a goal: Ronaldo’s unbelievable solo effort against Compostela

For anyone who didn't witness first hand the phenomenon that was Ronaldo, it's difficult to comprehend just how good he actually was. By the age of 20 he'd already broken the world transfer record twice - a feat only matched by fellow South American superstar Diego Maradona - with the first of said records seeing him seal a move to Spanish behemoths Barcelona.
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Suarez, Lewandowski, Kane: Who is the best striker in the world?

It’s a question with no definitive right answer, as there is a plethora of world-class players currently worthy of the title. On Saturday, two of the very best in the business produced the goods for their respective clubs. Robert Lewandowski broke the Bundesliga goalscoring record by netting his 41st goal...
Soccertowardsdatascience.com

Analysing La Liga 2020/21 with Plotly

Depicting La Liga race with an animated line chart and statistics with a Plotly dashboard. “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.”. As an avid FC Barcelona fan, I can’t help but agree with the above statement by Sir Alex Ferguson (former Manchester United manager), especially in the context of current club football. FC Barcelona once completely dominated the domestic league and European football in their golden era. However, the club has not reached the UEFA Champions League final since the 2015/16 season. After losing the La Liga title to their arch-rival, Real Madrid last season, Barcelona also got kicked out of the title race on the penultimate matchday of this season after losing to Celta Vigo. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, clinched their 11th La Liga title inspired by their lead scorer, Luis Suarez, who moved from Barcelona to Atletico last summer.