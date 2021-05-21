newsbreak-logo
New Jersey's indoor mask mandate to be lifted for fully vaccinated population by Memorial Day weekend

New Jersey News Flash
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mehzR_0a7KPvZ500
(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(NEW JERSEY) New Jersey is looking to revoke its indoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people just in time for Memorial Day weekend, according to ABC 7.

Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a press conference Monday to announce the state's adoption of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention next Friday, just before the holiday weekend, sources told ABC 7.

Murphy spoke from Lafayette, Sussex County on Friday when he provided an update on the state's battle with COVID-19.

"A very good day on the COVID front," he said. "We've got this thing on the run, and we're driving it into the ground, which is exactly where it deserves to be."

The rate of transmission for coronavirus is now below .5, after it almost reached 6 last March.

"Those are two really good numbers," he said. "It will allow us to continue to take steps to open up the state even further."

Gyms, restaurants, hair salons, casinos and houses of worship all saw a recent change in capacity restrictions, but the rules for indoor mask-wearing have not been altered with the move.

Murphy previously noted the low vaccination numbers in urban areas throughout New Jersey.

"We are going to be able to take off our masks indoors in the not-so-distant future, as more and more people complete their vaccination courses," he said. "We just can't yet because we need to know unequivocally doing so will not lead to a backslide in our progress. Again, we have this virus on the run thanks to the millions of you out there."

According to ABC 7, Murphy has also spoken against the use of the honor system, saying it is not the best way to find out who is and who is not vaccinated.

"We're not checking anyone's vaccine status at the door when you go to the supermarket or to a hardware store for instance," he said. "I don't know how we can expect workers to be able to tell who's vaccinated from who isn't, and it's unfair to put the burden on business owners and front line employees to police every patron."

