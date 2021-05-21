13 Best Electric Bikes That Let You Cycle Everywhere With Ease
A little over a year ago, I would have told you I wasn’t a bike person. I hadn’t been on one since elementary school, and had started to doubt the old adage that says you never forget how to ride a bike. Fast-forward to today, and I’ve become a biking enthusiast — and something of an expert on the best electric bikes for women. How did this happen? Keep reading for the lowdown on how a nervous mom in her mid-40s rediscovered her love of biking, plus answers to all your biggest e-bike questions. Or keep scrolling to shop our picks for the best e-bikes for women! We’ve rounded up 14 great options, and one of them is sure to be perfect for you.www.womansworld.com