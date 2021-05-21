13 Best Electric Bikes That Let You Cycle Everywhere With Ease

As is the case with any endurance-related activity, cycling will make for a markedly better experience if you’re wearing the right footwear. In addition to saving your feet from discomfort throughout a bout of heavy pedaling, a decent set of cycling shoes will also ensure that you’re supported and efficient in your efforts, resulting in fewer wasted watts and more movement up the road (or trail). But that’s not all: cycling shoes also have the benefit of giving you more control while you’re in the saddle, whether that’s because of the added pull in each pedal stroke, the improved bunnyhop potential over logs, or even just the ability to stand out of the saddle without having your feet fly off the platforms. Suffice to say — if you haven’t tried a pair of true purpose-built cycling shoes for yourself yet, believe us when we say that they’ll make a world of difference in your riding.